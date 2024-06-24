People in Malta were shocked when they first heard about the proposal to build a cafeteria on top of the Paola parish church. Such a reaction shows our churches are held in high esteem.

The initiative was taken by the Paola parish priest, who is struggling to collect funds for urgent repairs needed for the church.

The cafeteria is intended to be placed on the roof of the portico and the application was submitted by the parish in agreement with the Curia.

While I understand the parish priest’s situation, I must express my disappointment.

The church is a consecrated house of God. There are crosses fixed inside its walls which are blessed and having a business-like activity on its roof is disturbing and out of place. If this project goes ahead the church will lose its dignity.

I am sure that both parishioners and Paola residents understand that they must help. I also believe that the parish priest was mistaken when he said that those who disagreed with his proposal were people who did not frequent the church.

Whether people attend church services is not important – most of them still love their parish. Many Paola residents still remember their forefathers’ contributions, both physically and financially, to build the church.

And isn’t the Curia concerned about the urgently needed financial support for the parish? It is its property after all. Why does the parish have to fend for itself? The parish priest has said he is against asking people for a fee to enter his church or other churches in Malta, and he is certainly right.

Recently, the Superintendence of Cultural Heritage expressed its concerns about the proposal and said it was in discussions with both the Paola parish and the Commission for Catholic Cultural Heritage. We do not know the details of these talks or if the proposal has been withdrawn.

A church is a place of worship and nothing else - Carmel Vella

Is an alternative on the same roof being considered? If so, it is obvious that the authorities have decided to ignore the uproar and protests of Paola residents as well as the reaction of respected opinion writers and many concerned citizens.

I believe that the Church authorities are sole administrators of church property and responsible for deciding whether a proposal for a church rooftop cafeteria is acceptable or not.

I expect them to take into consideration the opposition to such a project.

Mentioning other churches abroad which offer a cafeteria service is irrelevant.

A church is a place of worship and nothing else, so there isn’t anything to debate or discuss.

As a recent editorial in the Times of Malta highlighted: “Once you allow the Paola church application, what will the next application be for? Is it not a slippery slope?”

I am hopeful that the parish priest and the Curia will realise that the only solution is for this and similar applications to be withdrawn.

Carmel Vella is a pensioner.