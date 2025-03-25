Robert Abela should go back to school to address his “shocking ignorance” about human rights, Aditus charged on Tuesday.

The human rights NGO was reacting to the prime minister’s statement to parliament on Monday, in which he argued that current human rights conventions are outdated and need revising.

Abela said that Malta would continue to fight for human rights as long as they are "merited".

That statement, Aditus said, was both worrying and embarrassing.

“The Prime Minister needs to revise his law notes,” it said.

“He will be reminded that all persons are born equal in dignity and rights. That we are not required to do anything to ‘merit’ our human rights. That it is not up to states to decide who is and who is not entitled to enjoy fundamental human rights. That states must respect, protect and fulfil the rights of all persons it is responsible for: men, women, children, older persons, LGBTIQ+ persons, persons with disabilities, persons accused or convicted of crimes, persons suffering from physical or mental health issues… all persons.”

Aditus echoed rule of law NGO Repubblika who said earlier on Tuesday, that Abela was pandering to the extreme right.

“We are concerned that the Prime Minister seems more interested in pleasing his fascist colleagues leading other European states, rather than confirming Malta’s unwavering commitment to fundamental human rights for everyone,” it said.

Aditus noted that Malta’s judicial system has been repeatedly censured by the European Court of Human Rights for having failed “the most basic of tests” on several occasions – including the inhuman and degrading treatment of children.

Malta should use its upcoming presidency of the Council of Europe to strengthen the European Convention for Human Rights, Aditus said, “instead of killing it to suit populistic and very dangerous agenda.”