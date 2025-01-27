A woman on Monday pleaded guilty to stealing €920 from her employer’s wallet in a Mosta bakery.

Akhila Prasad, a 25-year-old Indian, was accused of stealing €920 from her employer, the owner of a bakery.

The cash was stolen over a number of days last week when the wallet was put on a cupboard. The employee was caught red-handed.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace, condemned her to a two-year jail term suspended for three years.

AG lawyer Brandon Hewer and Inspector Godwin Scerri prosecuted. Lawyer Matthew Xuereb and Alex Scerri Herrea were defence counsel.