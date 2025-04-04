A 43-year-old man has been charged with allegedly stealing from two shops in as many days.

Rod Cini, who wore the same clothes for each incident, allegedly stole a Play Station 5 Portal and Play Station 4 Compact Controller on April 2 from a shop in Ħamrun. He also stole a pair of Paw Patrol headphones and a Quokka tumbler a day later from a different shop in Valletta.

He was charged with aggravated theft and accused of having led an idle and vagrant life, as well as of breaching a treatment order and recidivism.

He pleaded not guilty.

It is understood that the man entered the two shops wearing the same clothes, a cap and sunglasses, and holding a yellow bag. He would then take the items and put them away in his bag before leaving.

When he was arrested, the man was wearing the same clothes he is seen wearing on the CCTV footage gathered from the shops.

No request for bail was made at this stage and the man was remanded in custody.

Magistrate Lara Lanfranco presided over the court.

Lawyer Giuliana Magro Conti prosecuted on behalf of the AG’s Office assisted by police inspector Ian Vella.

Legal aid lawyer Thomas Barbara Sant assisted the accused.