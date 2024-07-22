Six people - including four children - were injured in a car crash on Sunday evening.

The police said that a 31-year-old woman from Santa Venera lost control of her Mercedes Benz GLC on Triq l-Industrija, Kirkop, at around 6.30pm.

The car crashed into an airport perimeter barrier.

In the car, there were five others: a 21-year-old woman, two girls aged 15 and seven, and two boys aged 12 and 10.

They were all rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

The 21, 15 and 10-year-olds suffered grievous injuries, while the rest suffered slight injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.