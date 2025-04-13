Six people were hospitalised following a crash involving a double-decker bus on the Coast Road.

The police told Times of Malta that an accident involving two vehicles - a Volvo 37 bus and a Jaguar - was reported at 3.15pm.

The bus was being driven by a 39-year-old man - a Kenyan national from Żurrieq.

At the time of the crash, there were three passengers on the bus, including two American women, one of whom is 79 years old.

An 81-year-old man from Żebbuġ was driving the Jaguar. In the car with him there was an 80-year-old woman from Żebbuġ.

All six were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

The northbound lane has been closed to traffic.

More details to follow. 

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.