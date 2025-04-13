Six people were hospitalised following a crash involving a double-decker bus on the Coast Road.

The police told Times of Malta that an accident involving two vehicles - a Volvo 37 bus and a Jaguar - was reported at 3.15pm.

The bus was being driven by a 39-year-old man - a Kenyan national from Żurrieq.

At the time of the crash, there were three passengers on the bus, including two American women, one of whom is 79 years old.

An 81-year-old man from Żebbuġ was driving the Jaguar. In the car with him there was an 80-year-old woman from Żebbuġ.

All six were rushed to Mater Dei Hospital.

The northbound lane has been closed to traffic.

More details to follow.