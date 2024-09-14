A new book recording the history of SK Victoria Wanderers was launched during a pre-season dinner as part of the club’s ‘warming-up’ events for the forthcoming competitive fixtures. In-Namra il-Kaħla – ‘The never say die’ story of SK Victoria Wanderers was compiled by Joseph W. Psaila.

The book goes back 65 years to the roots of the club which saw its beginning among teenagers who improvised playing in and around the ditch of the Citadel. George Vella Muskat was the first person who came out with the idea to form this club.

The book records the club’s history through sporting triumphs and disasters during the 1960s. It carries insights, with a touch of humour, of the Gozitan football scene during those years and into the social context, especially of Victoria, from where, at the time, no less than five football teams competed in G.F.A. competitions.

Copies of the book were presented to SK Victoria Wanderers president Brian Azzopardi and to Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri. The publication was made possible through the Gozo Ministry’s NGO Assistance Scheme.

The dinner was attended by all the players registered with the club and the families of children attending the club’s nursery.