Parliamentary Speaker Anglu Farrugia will serve as acting President while Myriam Spiteri Debono is abroad to attend the funeral of Pope Francis, the Office of the President said on Friday.

Spiteri Debono is in Rome and will be among the dignitaries attending the late pontiff’s funeral at the Vatican on Friday. Pope Francis died on April 21 aged 88.

The President is expected to return to Malta and her function as Head of State on Sunday.

The former acting president, former MP and minister Francis Zammit Dimech, also died on April 21. He was buried following a funeral on Thursday.

Under article 49 of Malta’s constitution, when no acting president is appointed then the Speaker of the House shall perform those functions.

Farrugia has served as Speaker since 2013, when Labour returned to power following a period of Nationalist government.

A former police officer and lawyer by profession, he previously served as deputy leader of the Labour Party.