The spring hunting season begins on Monday despite BirdLife Malta's latest attempt to prevent it.

In a statement, the Ministry for Gozo and Planning announced hunters will be allowed to shoot quail on Monday, April 14 and, controversially, turtle doves on May 21.

The season will remain open until Sunday May 4. Hunting will be permitted from two hours before sunrise until noon throughout the season.

It comes despite a legal attempt by BirdLife to stop the Ornis Committee from meeting to discuss and vote on the matter. The NGO argues that the spring hunting season breaches EU laws designed to protect the vulnerable turtle dove.

Malta is currently facing an open infringement procedure with the European Commission on turtle dove hunting.

Under a legal notice officially opening the season, hunters must have a licence and keep to the national quota of 2,400 quail and 1,500 turtle doves. There are no individual quotas.

Spring hunting has long been contentious and this year marks the tenth anniversary of a referendum, when 50.4% of voters agreed that the existing law should remain in place.