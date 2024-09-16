St Julian’s mayors past and present, councillors, MPs and representatives of many local organisations gathered in front of the town’s local council on Saturday evening to pay tribute to Karl Gouder.

Gouder, a former Nationalist Party MP, served as St Julian’s mayor in 2015. He died last week and was laid to rest on Saturday morning.

St Julian's parish priest Faul Mizzi delivered a tribute to Gouder and remarked on his close friendship.

PN leader Bernard Grech and his wife AnneMarie, former St Julian’s mayors Peter Bonello and Albert Buttigieg and MPs Karol Aquilina, Eve Borg Bonello, Mark Anthony Sammut and Graziella Galea were all in attendance and spoke, sharing how Gouder had impacted their lives.

Candles for Gouder on the council steps.

So too was current St Julian’s mayor Guido Dalli, councillor Gabriel Borg Ferrando, ex-councillor and close friend Clayton Tanti Gregoraci. St Julian’s minority leader Mario Amaira, representing the Labour Party, was also present and paid his respects.

Local clubs and organisations that Gouder had a close connection to were also represented at the vigil. They included the St Julian's Scouts, Banda San Ġiljan A.D. 1927, Għaqda Armar San Ġiljan, Soċjetà Mużikali Spinola A.D. 1987, Għaqda Piroteknika San Ġiljan, Soċjetà Mużikali tal-Karmnu Balluta A.D. 1987, and Ġostra San Ġiljan.

Attendees highlighted Karl's kindness, leadership, and the lasting impact he left on both individuals and the wider community.