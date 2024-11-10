A fundraising exhibition featuring artworks by young students aged six to 14 is being held at The Phoenicia Hotel in Floriana from November 28 to December 1. All proceeds will go to Dr Klown (Malta), the NGO dedicated to bringing joy to hospitalised children through the magic of clown therapy.

The exhibition was made possible thanks to the initiative of Martina Bruno and with the support of Jean Pierre Castaldi and Robyn Pratt, director and general manager respectively at The Phoenicia Hotel. Gemelli Framing sponsored much of the framing for the exhibition. The students were led by art teacher Sue Gregory.

Art lovers, supporters of Dr Klown and the public are invited to visit the exhibition and experience the creativity of the young artists, all while supporting a good cause. On November 29, the exhibition will be an exclusive invitation-only event.

Another artwork, featuring a fish.

A pretty vase with daffodils and other flowers, also on show.

More flowers by another young artist.

