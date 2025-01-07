Għimmanu-El Għaqda Presepisti Għajnsielem was invited to create a Nativity crib for the Ta’ Pinu sanctuary – a challenge the society enthusiastically accepted.

The crib pays homage to Karmni Grima’s legacy. It is uniquely displayed through a window, symbolising the one at the home of Karmni, the devout woman to whom Our Lady is said to have spoken on June 22, 1883. During this miraculous encounter, Our Lady foretold that Karmni would be unable to visit the chapel for another year. This prophecy came true when she fell ill and could only gaze longingly at the chapel from her window.

Karmni’s deep devotion and reverence for the divine was evident from several religious items she kept at home, including a beautifully-adorned figure of Baby Jesus and a Nativity scene featuring clay pasturi handcrafted by Franġisku Portelli.

The exquisitely crafted terracotta figurines were made by renowned artist Nino Cascio from Sciacca, Sicily.

The crib created by Għimmanu-El members includes figurines of Karmni and Franġisku, alongside Frenċ tal-Għarb, a renowned healer who attributed his miraculous cures to the intercession of Our Lady of Ta’ Pinu. The trio is depicted gazing in awe at the birth of Baby Jesus.

Frenċ tal-Għarb, revered as a humble and faithful servant of God, played a pivotal role in encouraging the faithful to contribute to the building of the sanctuary of Ta’ Pinu.

The crib at Ta’ Pinu sanctuary is on display until Sunday, January 12.