Educators from Theresa Nuzzo School in Marsa and Ħamrun recently travelled to Keramoti, Greece, to take part in a training programme forming part of the Erasmus-funded project ‘Saving Our Planet’. The initiative is aimed at uniting partners from Spain, Turkey, Greece and Malta to discuss and learn about environmental sustainability.

On the first day, the participants visited Nea Karya Cultural Centre, where they learned about local ecological initiatives. They also met the mayor of Nestos and attended a workshop on sustainability at the local vocational school.

On the second day, the teachers were given guided tours of Keramoti, immersing themselves in the town’s rich history and natural beauty. They visited its coastal and pedestrian streets, the Old Town, Kavala’s castle, aqueduct and Imaret, the house of Mohammed Ali, and a tobacco museum. They also explored the Panagia peninsula and Lake Vistonida, which provided insight into the region’s ecosystem and biodiversity, and emphasised the importance of preserving the local environment.

The third day featured a trip to the Centre of Environmental Education at Philippi and the ancient theatre of Philippi.

On an archaeological tour, the participants reflected on historical efforts to combat climate change and discussed contemporary initiatives. They also visited the Natural Environment and Climate Change Agency (NECCA), where they learned about local flora and fauna, created natural ointments and toured St Lydia’s baptistery. The day concluded with a visit to a fish farm, where the focus was on fish reproduction, protection measures and climate change’s impact on aquatic environments.

On the fourth day, educators from the various countries presented their environmental education efforts. They also took part in various training courses exploring sustainable development practices. A scavenger hunt added an interactive element, allowing the teachers to familiarise themselves with the local region before bringing similar activities back home for their students. An innovative workshop helped participants create flowerpots from recyclable containers, promoting hands-on learning about recycling.

The programme wrapped up with a visit to the Fisheries Research Institute, where projects focusing on the aquatic environment were highlighted. The final day included evaluations, discussions on future collaboration, the distribution of certificates and a farewell lunch featuring live Greek music.

The training programme succeeded in creating a dynamic blend of formal presentations and hands-on experiences that fostered collaboration and knowledge-sharing among the participants on environmental issues.

The educators returned home inspired to promote environmental awareness and action within their communities to help promote a more sustainable future.