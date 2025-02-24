MaltaPost and online marketplace Temu have teamed up to improve last-mile delivery services in Malta.

In a statement on Monday, MaltaPost said Temu's direct-from-factory model combined with its established last-mile delivery network would allow smoother and more efficient deliveries.

Since entering the local market in October 2023, Temu brought more than 200 product categories - from household essentials to electronics - to consumers in Malta, it added.

“Temu’s mission is to make quality products affordable and accessible to consumers of all walks of life. By partnering with reliable fulfilment partners like MaltaPost, we can continually optimize our logistics solutions, expand our product offerings, and provide customers with a seamless and convenient shopping experience,” a Temu spokesperson said.

Temu recently invited local sellers in markets like the US, UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Mexico, Belgium, Poland and Austria to join its platform.

The company expects as much as 80% of total sales in Europe to come from this local-to-local model, and for European-based sellers to be able to sell to global markets through Temu in the future.