Terry L. Bencini, a stalwart of Maltese theatre has died aged 94.

The singer, comedienne and actress from Sliema who retired from the stage in 1993, had a remarkable career which saw her perform at the most renowned local theatres, singing alongside Hollywood star Oreste Kirkop and for the Maltese community in Australia, and entertaining the masses on Rediffusion.

As news of her passing spread on Sunday afternoon, several paid tribute on social media.

Terry L Bencini in her most favourite role, that of Żeża tal-Flagship. File photo: Times of Malta

Her granddaughter Bianca Sansone wrote: "My beautiful nannina, today you've broken my heart into a million pieces, but at least you are now at peace with nannu and all your dear siblings.

"I will forever cherish the time we spent together—the laughter, the music, and all the joy. Please, watch over us, my beautiful super star. I love you so very much, nanna."

Michele Sansone said his grandmother always brought so much joy and light into their lives with your singing and acting.

"I can picture you in heaven, taking centre stage once more, your beautiful voice echoing through the skies and filling the hearts of everyone around you. I know you’re captivating an audience up there, just as you did here on Earth."

Photo by Bianca Sansone

PN's Alex Perici Calascione paid tribute to the "Maltese cultural icon".

He expressed gratitude that Bencini had shared her talents and joie de vivre with the community.

The Manoel Theatre's chair and management also extended their condolences to Bencini's family and friends.

"Terry was a beloved actress and singer who during her life gave amazing performances even at Teatru Manoel," they said on Facebook.

The youngest of 14 children, Bencini started acting at the age of 17, with a company led by Johnny Navarro and Charlie Izzo, and later joined Nosì Ghirlando’s company Ribalta, which opened the door to many exciting opportunities on stage.

Among her most memorable shows were Il Manichino di Legno and Żeża tal-Flagship.

Terry was also a very talented singer and was described as “Malta’s Queen of Song”.