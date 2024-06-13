New Zealand’s iGaming market is on the move again, mirroring the global trend in tech advancements within the industry. As the the digital sphere expands, the iGaming landscape is set to be the subject of major innovation by new forms of engagement, regulatory changes, and innovative technologies.

Current trends in iGaming

New Zealand has seen an increase in iGaming activities driven by changing consumer behaviors with smartphones and high-speed internet becoming a norm in society. This has led to iGaming becoming a majoy player in the field, making online casinos easier to access by the general user. The New Zealand Department of Internal Affairs has been quoted as saying that over 80% of adult New Zealanders engage in some form of iGaming annually with a growing proportion choosing online platforms as their prefered method of gaming. This shift in trends follows that of international markets where the land based casinos have lost some of their traction compared to their online counterparts.

This rise may attributed to the variety of games offered online, from Poker to Blackjack, Innovative Slots and also Live Dealer Games. This coupled with online casinos focusing on great user experience and variety has led to an international trend of shifting to online based gaming. Websites like minimum deposit casinos NZ has made iGaming more accessible to larger audiences by allowing players to find where to play their favourite games with very low initial deposits. This makes it easier for casual gamers and those with limited budgets to enjoy the iGaming experience responsibly.

Expected changes in the coming years

This change in market trend has also let to the need for the industry to regulate better, innovate and advance its technology. In the coming years the iGaming industry is expected to have widespread changes from a regulatory side, with the New Zealand government considering overhaulings its iGaming regulations to better align with new cosnumer trends. This could also allow traditional operators to transition their services to the online space more easily, thus increasing competition and player experience. This in turn would lead to further responsible gambling measures, which is a key focus area of most international regulators, with further regulations expected to be introduced to better protect the player. Robust controls on self-exclusion, spending limits, age verifiaction and data protection have all been the main building blocks of other regulators and is also expected to serve as the main building blocks for the Kiwi regulator.

The rise of social casinos and games

A trend within the iGaming sector is the rise of social casinos and games. Unlike traditional online casinos, social casinos do not involve real-money betting. Instead, they offer a platform for players to engage in casino-style games using virtual credits. These platforms are often integrated with social media, allowing users to play with friends, share achievements, and participate in community events.

Social casinos have become very popular, providing an iGaming-like experience without the financial risks associated with real-money betting. Social casinos attract a diverse demographic, including those who enjoy the thrill of iGaming but prefer to avoid real money risk. One risk for this sector is that social casinos serve as a gateway for younger audiences who may later transition to traditional iGaming, and therefore will be subject to stricter regulation.

The impact of AI, VR, and MR

The integration of technologies such as AI, VR, and MR is set to disrupt the iGaming experience. AI, in particular, is already making significant inroads. Online casinos are utilizing AI to enhance game fairness, personalize user experiences, and improve customer service through sophisticated chatbots. AI-driven analytics also help operators identify and mitigate problem gambling behaviors by monitoring user patterns and implementing intervention measures.

Virtual Reality (VR) and Mixed Reality (MR) promise to bring a new level of immersion to online iGaming. VR casinos can replicate the experience of a physical casino, allowing players to interact with their environment and other players in a 3D virtual space. This technology offers an unparalleled level of realism, making online iGaming more engaging and lifelike.

Mixed Reality (MR) takes this a step further by blending the real and virtual worlds. MR can create interactive iGaming environments where players use real-world objects and gestures to control the game. For instance, a player might use hand movements to roll dice or shuffle cards, creating a seamless and intuitive gaming experience.

The landscape of iGaming in New Zealand is rapidly evolving. As more players embrace online platforms, the industry is expected to grow and diversify, with social casinos and cutting-edge technologies playing pivotal roles. The integration of AI, VR, and MR will not only enhance the gaming experience but also address critical issues like responsible gambling. As New Zealand navigates this digital transformation, it will be crucial to balance innovation with regulatory safeguards to ensure a safe and enjoyable iGaming environment for all.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/