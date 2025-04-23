An Introduction to Comic Book Art Level 2 (2024) which published earlier this month is a comic book anthology that features the work of five aspiring adult comic book creators in Malta. It is the result of an initiative by Graphic Novels Library Malta (GNLM) and Malta Libraries who brought the contributors together for a nine-week programme last year to develop their ideas in character design, storytelling/narrative, colour and inking and their knowledge of the history of comics.

The anthology was the brainchild of Maltese illustrator Peter Magro whose passion for storytelling was ignited at a young age when he discovered his first Beano comic. Times2 caught up with him to find out more about the anthology, comic-making and the comic scene in Malta.

Read the full story on Times2.