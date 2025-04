On stage later this month at Spazju Kreattiv (April 25 & 26), Il-Futur Inkiteb Ilbieraħ is a performance in which a group of actors have to decide where to to begin to mark the legacy of Franci Ebejer, But where do they even begin? With his words? His life? His spirit?

“This is Ebejer like you’ve never experienced before”, and so Times2 caught up with Director Clive Piscopo to find out more.

