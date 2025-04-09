The Lamborghini Temerario, the only production super sports car able to reach 10,000 rpm, was pushed to the limit by Squadra Corse Factory Driver Andrea Caldarelli on the Misano Adriatico circuit. Caldarelli is the star of the video The Red Zone, which showcases both the performance features of the new Temerario and the indispensable physical preparation required for confronting grueling endurance races.

The new hybrid powertrain combines a twin-turbo V8 engine, designed and developed from the ground up in Sant’Agata Bolognese, with three electric motors, for a total power of 920 CV. The performance is stunning: a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds, and a top speed of 343 km/h.

The achievement of such high revs is partly derived from technical solutions drawn from the world of motorsport, such as the flat-plane crankshaft that ensures optimal fluid dynamics due to an even firing order between the two banks and a unique and engaging sound. The titanium connecting rods, thanks to the excellent properties of this material in terms of strength and lightness, help to reduce weight and the rotating masses. The racing-inspired design also includes finger followers coated in DLC (Diamond Like Carbon), a material that increases hardness and therefore strength, so that they can withstand speeds up to 11,000 rpm.

“Temerario is an incredible super sports car,” commented Caldarelli. “It combines top level performance with a distinctly fun-to-drive character. What’s more, the V8 engine provides an unlimited progression, and as the tachometer climbs toward 10,000, you have the sensation of being behind the wheel of a race car, characterized by a unique sound and an authentic and compelling driving experience.”

Caldarelli also tried out two of the driving experiences that make the Temerario also best in class in terms of driving pleasure and fun: Launch Control and Drift Mode. The Launch Control operation makes it possible for the car to reach its full potential from a standing start, activated by pressing the “checkered flag” button at the center of the rotary switch situated on the left side of the sports steering wheel.

The Drift Mode option also makes its debut on the Temerario, helping the driver generate controlled oversteer to maximize driving enjoyment. Operated using the lower right rotary switch on the steering wheel, Drift Mode has three different levels: from level 1, which facilitates oversteer while maintaining a limited yaw angle, up to level 3 designed for expert drivers to allow a wide yaw angle.