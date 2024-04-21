The streets of Valletta were alive to the sounds of pipes and the beat of drums on Sunday as thousands of scouts and guides took part in their annual parade.

The huge parade involving some 4,000 beavers and dolphins, cubs and brownies, guides and scouts, ventures and rangers, rovers and senior rangers, along with their leaders and mascots.

Scouts parade in Valletta.

They marched off from the Granaries in Floriana, down Republic Street and accorded the salute to President Myriam Spiteri Debono and the scout and guide commissioners in front of the Presidential Palace at St George’s Square.

Valletta was alive to the beat of drums on Sunday.

The rally was this year led by the associations’ Gozo district. The Scout Fellowship, North District, South District and Central District followed.

Scouts and Guides parade in Valletta.

A Mass was held earlier at Floriana parish churchy. It was celebrated by Bishop Joseph Galea Curmi.

Such was the size of the parade that some troops were still marching into City Gate as others were marching out from Merchants' Street onto Castille Square.

Girl Guides parade in Valletta.