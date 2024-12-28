Three young men were arrested Friday afternoon in connection with an alleged drug import after police seized two kilgrammes of suspected cannabis worth €15,000.

Two Macedonian nationals and a man from Bulgarian were arrested after a package addressed to one of the young men, who police said was coming from abroad, was found to contain two kilogrammes of suspected cannabis.

A subsequent police search of a residence located in Wied il- għajn, Marsascala, yielded sachets of suspected cocaine, weighing scales and a number of mobile phones, in addition to the package.

All three of the suspects are being held in custody at the Police Headquarters.