Three young men were arrested Friday afternoon in connection with an alleged drug import after police seized two kilgrammes of suspected cannabis worth €15,000.

Two Macedonian nationals and a man from Bulgarian were arrested after a package addressed to one of the young men, who police said was coming from abroad, was found to contain two kilogrammes of suspected cannabis.

A subsequent police search of a residence located in Wied il- għajn, Marsascala, yielded sachets of suspected cocaine, weighing scales and a number of mobile phones, in addition to the package.

All three of the suspects are being held in custody at the Police Headquarters.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.