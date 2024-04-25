Three men are under arrest after being found in possession of drugs on Wednesday.

The police said they were tipped off about the suspicious movements of three people in Swatar near Birkirkara.

On going to the spot, officers found two men waiting outside a car and a third in the driving seat.

They acted suspiciously when the police arrived, with one of them walking to another car and attempting to drive off. He was blocked by a police car and arrested.

Officers also arrested the other two.

The arrested men were two aged 41 and 49 from Birkirkara and a 48-year-old from Msida.

The police said one of the men became agitated and started resisting officers when he was about to be searched. Sachets of suspected heroin were found in his possession.

The police also recovered other sachets thrown away during the arrests. A total of 30 sachets in all were found.

A magisterial inquiry is underway.