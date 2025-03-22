Times of Malta will be launching a new smartphone and tablet app on Monday containing several innovative features aimed at elevating readers' experience and sustaining quality local journalism for years to come.

The app will be free to download from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, providing readers with instant access to their favourite features – including award-winning news, analysis, dynamic podcasts and intriguing puzzles – and will also feature a push notification service providing users with real-time breaking news alerts.

Like many leading media organisations across the world, Times of Malta is also introducing a reader revenue model as it seeks to fund its quality journalism. Starting on Monday, readers who consume more than 20 articles per month will be asked to contribute a monthly payment of €9.99 for full unlimited access to all areas on timesofmalta.com and the app.

A new Times of Malta is on the horizon.

Other benefits for subscribers include access to the e-paper, a facility to listen to articles through text-to-speech technology and read articles offline, a digital archive containing editions of the Times of Malta since the newspaper was set up in 1935, preferential invitations to special events, as well as the opportunity to engage in monthly forums with the editors to provide feedback and contribute to story ideas.

Allied Newspapers, publisher of Times of Malta said the new app and revenue model would allow the company to continue investing in “high-quality, independent journalism.”

“The metered approach will allow Times of Malta to continue delivering investigative reporting, expert analysis, and stories that shape national conversations while ensuring it remains sustainable, independent, and committed to the values that have defined Times of Malta for over 90 years,” a company spokesperson said.

As an introductory offer, Times of Malta will be offering the first three months’ subscription at a special price of €19.99.