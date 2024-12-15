With Christmas fast approaching, many of us are getting ready to shop for toys for the little ones on our gifts’ list. While toys can bring joy and excitement, it is important to be mindful of the potential risks associated with them.

Ensuring the toys we choose are not only safe but also adequate to the child’s development stage, interests and abilities is essential to protect the well-being of the children who will be using them.

Our first responsibility is to choose age-appropriate toys. Manufacturers have a legal obligation to provide age recommendations on toy packaging. Children can be seriously injured if given toys that are inappropriate for their developmental stage.

For instance, toys designed for children over three years old may include small parts that pose a choking hazard if swallowed. To prevent such risks, we should always look for warning labels like ‘Not suitable for children under 36 months.’ We should also always check warnings on packaging about potential risks, such as improper use leading to injury. These warnings should be clear, visible and written in Maltese or English if the toy is offered for sale in Malta.

Thoroughly inspect the toy before giving it to a child and spend time with children while they play with it

Before buying toys, we should also check that they carry the CE mark. This mark is mandatory for all toys sold in the EU and serves as the manufacturer’s declaration that the toy meets essential safety standards.

The CE mark must be visibly affixed to the toy. If it is not immediately visible on the toy itself, the CE mark should also appear on the packaging in a way that is clear, legible, and durable, ensuring that it cannot be rubbed off or erased. For small toys or those made up of small parts, the CE mark may instead be placed on a label or an accompanying leaflet.

Additionally, it is important to verify that the toy or its packaging includes the name, address or trademark of the manufacturer. If the toy is produced outside the EU, the details of the EU importer should also be on the toy’s packaging, as they are legally responsible for the safety of the toy.

Toy manufacturers are required to comply with rigorous safety regulations to ensure their products are safe for children. These regulations cover various aspects of toy design and construction to minimise potential risks. For instance, toys must be made from materials that are resistant to burning, ensuring they cannot easily catch fire. All materials used in toys must also be free from harmful substances, such as toxic chemicals.

Toys with folding parts or hinges must be specifically designed to avoid injury risks, such as pinching or trapping small fingers. Additionally, toys must be strong and durable, able to withstand regular play without breaking easily. For battery-operated toys, the battery compartments must be secured with screws to prevent children from opening them and accessing potentially dangerous batteries.

Parents and guardians of children receiving toys this Christmas also have some responsibilities. In the first instance, parents are encouraged to thoroughly inspect the toy before giving it to a child and to spend time with their children while they play with the new toy. These precautions allow them to ensure the toys are being used as intended and to confirm their suitability for the child’s age and abilities. Additionally, it is important to remove and safely dispose of all packaging, especially plastic materials, to eliminate the risk of suffocation.

Although unsafe toys are promptly recalled from the market once identified, unfortunately some of these recalled toys may still be available for sale, either online or in physical stores. To ensure the toy you are about to buy has not been recalled, you can check the EU Safety Gate Portal. This portal provides up-to-date information on product recalls and safety alerts across the EU.

Additionally, if you come across toys that appear to be unsafe or do not meet the safety requirements mentioned above, you can report them to the Market Surveillance Directorate in the Technical Regulations Division of the MCCAA.

Reports can be made by calling 2395 2000 or by using the ‘Flag a Concern’ form available on the MCCAA website below. By reporting unsafe toys, consumers play a vital role in enhancing product safety for everyone.

Odette Vella is director, Information and Research Directorate, MCCAA.

www.mccaa.org.mt

odette.vella@mccaa.org.mt