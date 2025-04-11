The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with how seven people have been treated in hospital in the last few days after consuming “dangerous” semi-synthetic cannabis edible products, the Medical Association of Malta revealed.

MAM said patients suffered extreme drowsiness lasting for over 24 hours, vomiting, vision problems and liver damage after consuming the products such as gummies, cakes and cookies "particularly those containing the substance CC9".

The newspaper also reports how the Mellieħa site where groundbreaking archaelogical remains were unearthed will soon be feneced off to preserve the space.

In-Nazzjon leads with how a new Nationalist government will invest in family businesses. This was announced by PN leader Bernard Grech during visits at family run businesses in Gozo.

It also reports how a 38-year-old mother, Chantalle Gauci, was killed in St Julian’s on Thursday after her car rolled back and crushed her.

L-Orizzont also leads with the death of Chantalle Gauci.

The Malta Independent leads with how nine asylum seekers were awarded €20,000 in non-pecuniary damages after a court ruled that their rights had been breached when they were detained on board tourist boats during the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.