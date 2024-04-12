The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

Times of Malta leads with news that consultant cardiologist Robert Xuereb is earning more than €122,000 a year in his new role as chief executive of the Foundation for Medical Services.

The newspaper also reports that Justice Minister Jonathan Attard was evasive on the government's stance on a court sentence that recommended the criminalisation of high-level political conflicts of interest.

The Malta Independent leads with the European Parliament's vote to enshrine the right to abortion in the EU charter of Fundamental Rights.

It also reports on the death of nine migrants including a girl in waters within Malta's search and rescue zone on Wednesday.

In-Nazzjon leads with comments by PN leader Bernard Grech who urged the electorate to vote in the upcoming June elections. The newspaper separately reports the PN's call for serious planning of infrastructural projects.

L-orizzont published comments by GWU's Josef Bugeja on how tackling the climate change challenge is a collective responsibility.