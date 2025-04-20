The Sunday Times of Malta leads with APS bank denying it planned mass layoffs as part of a potential takeover of HSBC Malta, dismissing the claims as “lies” and “evil machinations”.

The newspaper also reports on two Albanian men who appeared in court yesterday charged with a spree of burglaries across Malta, and the US embassy rejecting reports it could close due to deep federal funding cuts.

Malta Today describes an air of gloom hanging over the Opposition Nationalist Party, pointing to a survey from the outlet that found party leader Bernard Grech’s trust rating was at 20%, the lowest in 14 months.

The newspaper also discusses findings from a separate survey focusing on international leaders, which found the Maltese dislike Russian, American and Israeli leaders and are lukewarm towards Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen.

The Malta Independent on Sunday, meanwhile, reports that many young couples are choosing to buy two properties rather than just one, according to Housing Authority CEO Matthew Zerafa.

It also reports that collection of mixed waste reduced by around a third between 2018 and 2024, according to statistics provided by Environment Minister Miriam Dalli in an interview with the newspaper.

It-Torċa discusses the impacts of recent Tariffs announced by US president Donald Trump, suggesting there could have been indirect impacts of the levies, and reports on the US embassy rejecting claims it could close.

KullHadd delves into the government’s recently announced Malta Vision 2020, charitable donations to Puttinu Cares and reactions to the rumoured closure of the American embassy.