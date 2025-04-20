Modernism shattered the notion that art is a sublime and silent medium and infused it with expressive power and natural reaction. Throughout history, art and fashion have mirrored contemporary technological advancements.

In the past century, pivotal developments such as the invention of the printing press, the onset of industrialisation and the rise of the digital era have reshaped the trajectory of Modern and Contemporary art. Recent stylistic movements have positioned contemporary art as a conceptual practice, characterised by multi-media experimentation.

