These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that a Colombian 21-year-old has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman stabbed on a beach this week.

The newspaper also reports from a Labour meeting held on Friday evening, during which MP Rosianne Cutajar was readmitted into the party’s parliamentary group.

The Malta Independent highlights a decision by parliament’s standards commissioner that there is no basis for him to investigate claims that the prime minister used his official residence at Girgenti for a private family event.

It also flags demands by NGOs for Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri to resign over an alleged racket involving fraudulent ID cards.

In-Nazzjon leads with a report that teachers promised a €1,000 bonus will have to fork out an extra €250 in tax. It also writes that Robert Abela “gave in and made another U-turn” by allowing Rosianne Cutajar back into the Labour fold.

