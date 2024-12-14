Republic Day events held on Friday to mark Malta’s 50th year as a Republic dominate the front pages of local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with President Myriam Spiteri Debono’s warning that it is dangerous to blur the lines between money and power.

The newspaper also provides an update about investigations into the gruesome discovery of a body in a suitcase in Gżira. A suspect is likely to be arraigned on Saturday.

The Malta Independent also leads with the president’s speech, highlighting her warning against pressuring institutions like the police and attorney general.

The newspaper also highlights a decision to posthumously honour Jake Vella, Karl Gouder and Lorenzo Vella. The three all died this past year.

L-Orizzont also leads with the president warning against pressuring the courts, police and attorney general, noting how she described them as our “three pillars of justice”.

In-Nazzjon leads with Malta marking 50 years as a republic and also highlights a Nationalist Party statement expressing concern about the proliferation of drugs in Maltese society.