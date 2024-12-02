The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports how the former head of the Malta Gaming Authority has been accused of fraud in the Caribbean island of Curacao. It also reports how the Nationalist Party said on Sunday that Prime Minister Robert Abela had claimed there was evidence of extortion in the death of former MP Karl Gouder.

The Malta Independent also leads with the political developments over Karl Gouder's death. The newspaper also reports an appeal by Opposition leader Bernard Grech for people to attend a PN protest on Monday to send a clear message to the government.

In-Nazzjon quotes Grech saying that the people want equal opportunities not a government which grabs every opportunity to abuse.

L-orizzont quotes the prime minister saying he would continue to take the difficult decisions that needed to be taken.