The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with an appeals court decision that the State Advocate can act independently to recover funds handed by the government to Vitals/Steward in the fraudulent hospitals concession.

The newspaper also reports that a woman is being deported through no fault of her own, after her employer failed to register her job with JobsPlus.

The Malta Independent leads with an address by Opposition Leader Bernard Grech at a PN protest outside parliament. He said the consultancy job scandal involving the tourism and Gozo ministers was the latest in an 11-year chain of abuse of power, and clientelism.

In-Nazzjon also focuses on Monday's PN protest where Opposition leader Bernard Grech listed a long list of government abuse. It also reports the appeals court decision on the hospitals concession.

l-orizzont also leads with the appeals court decision but, quoting the government says most of the PN requests were dismissed by the court. It also reports survey findings that 84% of respondents said they were in a good financial position.