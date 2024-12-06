Times of Malta leads with details of the OSCE foreign ministers meeting in Malta, and how Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov used his opening remarks to deliver an anti-West tirade, potentially dashing any hopes of constructive dialogue as Russia keeps pounding Ukraine.

It also reports how a 15-year-old victim of a gang attack told police that a 13-year-old schoolmate and long-time bully, tried to stab her three times with a penknife while her boyfriend punched her on the head and kicked her in the stomach.

The Malta Independent also focused on the OSCE meetings, leading with comments by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ian Borg’s speech, calling on Russia to withdraw from Ukraine and to “end this war”.

In-Nazzjon reports how the Nationalist Party remembers Raymond Caruana, who was killed on December 5 1986 at the PN club in Gudja, when unknown people sprayed machinegun fire at the club's door during a reception.

L-orizzont also highlights the OSCE meeting, leading with Borg’s comments calling for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine.