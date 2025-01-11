The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

The Times of Malta leads with a court report on the five people who were charged with viciously attacking a 21-year-old woman, an incident which was caught on camera and shared widely over social media.

The defendants were three women aged 17,18 and 19 and two men aged 23 and 26.

In the video, the alleged victim can be seen being pulled by the hair and dragged across the ground while being punched and kicked.

Images taken after the fact show that the girl's hair was ripped off, her lip split open, and her nose left bloody following the attack.

It separately reports on how Yorgen Fenech's aunt has told a court she is willing to step in as a guarantor should her nephew be granted bail.

Fenech has been denied bail for years following his 2019 arrest. He has been charged with complicity in the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Monica Fenech, his father's sister and shareholder in Tumas Group, told the court that she believed in his innocence and that he was not capable of hurting anyone.

The Malta Independent's main story is the news that Italian authorities have approved Malta's plans for a second interconnector. Energy Minister Miriam Dalli said that this leaves the project poised to be completed by 2026.

It separately reports on how there is still no end in sight for the dispute between MCAST lecturers and the Education Ministry, with Education Minister Clifton Grima telling the paper that he was "very confident" a consensus can be reached.

L-Orizzont leads with GWU secretary general expressing confidence in the government's newly unveiled labour migration policy, committing the union to working towards making the policy work.

It also carries a report on the government investing in new medical equipment for the Gozo General Hospital.

In-Nazzjon's lead story says that the government's success at getting a second interconnector project approved has only been successful thanks to the policies and strategies put into place by the PN government back in the day.

The newspaper also carries a story saying that while prime minister Robert Abela is trying to wash his hands of the 17 Black saga now, he has forgotten how he defended Keith Schembri and Konrad Mizzi back in the day.