The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta reports how the parish of St George in Gozo has adopted unclaimed dead people and will be holding a dignified funeral for them.

Times of Malta and the Malta Independent carry comments by the prime minister that the state did all it could to put Yorgen Fenech on trial. The Independent also reports that the Planning Authority on Thursday will consider an application for a sports village on the site of the former Flower Power in Attard.

L-orizzont focuses on other comments by the prime minister, saying the reform of magisterial inquiries will include new rights for victims, and the involvement of a judge in the process. The newspaper also marks the 45th anniversary of the inauguration of the Workers' Monument in Msida.

In-Nazzjon leads with Bernard Grech's remarks on Sunday, where he said Malta has a government characterised by delays in many areas.