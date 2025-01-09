The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with news that companies which hire and fire third-country nationals too often will face higher fees and enforcement and be blocked from registering new workers.

The newspaper also reports that almost a fifth of all Y-plate cabs in operation have been ordered off the roads in a major clampdown by the government.

The Malta Independent also leads with an article on the government's new labour migration policy, while in a separate piece, the newspaper reports that the Prime Minister said on Wednesday he did not have a copy of the 17 Black inquiry report.

In-Nazzjon reports that two Moroccan men who escaped from a parked Turkish Airlines aircraft on New Year’s Day are still on the run.

L-orizzont meanwhile reports that a court has asked an Irish expert to testify in the Vitals' case.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.