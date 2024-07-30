The following are the stories making the newspaper front pages on Tuesday.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent lead with a Repubblika protest outside the Central Bank, calling on Governor Edward Sciucluna to resign.

Times of Malta also reports that new rules allowing fireworks to be let off near protected trees have sparked anger.

The Malta Independent features the fire at a Gzira substation which knocked out the power supply to some 3,000 people.

L-orizzont gives prominence to a General Workers' Union call for a national strategic plan for various sectors including energy, health, jobs, education and the infrastructure. The call was made by general secretary Josef Bugeja who attended a meeting of the social partners with Opposition leader Bernard Grech.

In-Nazzjon leads with Grech's meeting with the social partners, saying the need was felt for economic growth to be based on serious planning, even on electricity distribution. The newspaper also says the PN is continuing to call for Edward Scicluna's departure from the Central Bank, without a 'golden handshake'.