The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a tax watchdog has warned Finance Minister Clyde Caruana that taxpayers are using the Inland Revenue Department as their own personal “bank overdraft” facility.

It separately reports that the government and European Commission have agreed on an interim solution for Malta’s border because the country is unlikely to have the technology required for Schengen countries by the deadline of October.

The Malta Independent meanwhile leads with comments by Ghaqda Bdiewa Attivi's Malcolm Borg who warned that the problem of access to groundwater for farming purposes was worsening every year.

It also reports, on its frontpage, about a demonstration on Sunday by activists calling for a change in the controversial local plans.

In-Nazzjon refers to comments by Bernard Grech, who, on Sunday told party supporters that a PN government would ensure taxpayers money was spent smartly.

L-orizzont publishes comments by Foreign Minister Ian Borg about the UK election results, in which he says that the pledges made by the new PL government bode well for Malta.

The newspaper also reports that a new health and safety legislation will be presented to parliament today.