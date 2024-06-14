The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Friday.

All newspapers report that the police never investigated the Vitals case but only assisted the magistrate conducting the inquiry, relying on its conclusions when pressing charges against a former prime minister and his associates.

Times of Malta separately reports that proposed revisions to the way that building heights are interpreted could give rise to additional floors being allowed to be built, sparking concern from conservation groups.

The Malta Independent meanwhile leads with an article about the PN taking back San Ġwann and Msida councils, with Birkirkara ending in a stalemate.

In-Nazzjon leads with an article noting that the PN on Thursday continued increasing its local council seats and votes.

L-orizzont reports that the PL continued to win the majority of local council seats in various localities.