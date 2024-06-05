The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Wednesday.

Times of Malta reports that Europe’s third-largest tour operator has announced it is filing for insolvency, casting doubt over the future of two associated companies based in Malta.

Times of Malta and The Malta Independent quote Nationalist MEP David Casa saying that a magisterial inquiry report into the Panama Papers and 17 Black has been concluded and 'an earthquake is coming'. On the same story, In-Nazzjon highlights a call by the PN for the report to be published.

L-orizzont reports from court how a couple allegedly faked a kidnapping to extort money. The newspaper also gives prominence to remarks by the prime minister about the government's 'dynamism' and fresh ideas.

In-Nazzjon says plans for a tarmac plant near Mqabba have been dropped after pressure by the PN. The newspaper also highlights an appeal by PN leader Bernard Grech for people to use their vote wisely on Saturday.