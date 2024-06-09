The European Parliament and local council elections dominate the newspaper front pages as Malta awaits the first results on Sunday.

In other stories. The Sunday Times of Malta reports that the Klikks online school management system used by private and Church schools has suffered a cyberattack.

MaltaToday says organised crime networks are exploiting Malta's geographical location.

The Malta Independent on Sunday looks at the battlegrounds in the local council elections.

It-Torċa says Malta's economy is outperforming the economies of other EU member states.