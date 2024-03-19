The following are the main stories in Tuesday's newspapers.

Times of Malta quotes the Social Welfare Ministry saying that three of every four persons who received social security benefits between 2019 and 2022 were justified in their claims, indicating that 25% were not.

In another story, the newspaper says that when Robert Abela was found to have breached ethics over a Facebook advert, the standards commissioner informed him he was willing to close the case if the prime minister apologised for his wrongdoing - but he refused.

The Malta Independent says that doctors on disability benefits boards did not check medical certificates for authenticity.

L-Orizzont says that Malta is sending humanitarian aid to Gaza.

In-Nazzjon quotes the Nationalist Party saying that the government is not guaranteeing pensions.