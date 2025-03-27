The following are the top stories in Malta’s newspapers on Thursday.

Times of Malta leads with the story that Finance Minister Clyde Caruana expresses doubts about the two bidders for the takeover of HSBC saying Malta “needs more banking competition not less”.

The newspaper also reports that 39 food courier fleets partnered with popular food delivery companies Bolt and Wolt have been charged with employment violations.

The Malta Independent leads with the news that NGO Repubblika has called for a magisterial inquiry into unexplained payments to the former CEO of Transport Malta.

In-Nazzjon reports on a speech by PN leader Bernard Grech in which he said his party was ready to lead the country with new ideas that can lead to complete change.

L-Orizzont leads with the news that food couriers are owed a total of over €200,000 in arrears as revealed in court proceedings against several food courier fleets.

The newspaper also reports that Bank of Valletta has registered a pre-tax profit of €302.4million last year.