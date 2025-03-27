Once left in disrepair, Manika parish church was lovingly restored and reopened three years ago. It now serves as an adoration church and, for this exhibition, as a sacred art space rich with history and spiritual significance to showcase the transformative power of art.

“Art is perhaps the most sincere form of prayer for an artist,” says parish priest and artist Father Peter Paul Sultana. “This exhibition is an opportunity for both artists and visitors to engage with the theme of joy in a deeply personal and spiritual way.”

