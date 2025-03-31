The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Monday.

Times of Malta leads with news that refurbishment works at the Qormi Health Centre, which were meant to cost €56,000, ended up costing €1 million, and similar works at the Birkirkara Health Centre that were initially slated to cost €264,000 ended up costing almost half a million euros.

The newspaper also reports that Luciano Busuttil, who left the role of CEO of the Authority for Integrity in Maltese Sport following complaints of poor performance, is now enjoying a higher pay package of €73,000 in his new job as Sports Ministry consultant.

The Malta Independent and L-orizzont lead with news that the government is extending the Housing Authority's equity sharing scheme to those aged 25, down from 30.

The Independent separately refers to comments by PN leader Bernard Grech, who on Sunday warned party supporters that Maltese people needed to ensure the freedom of institutions from control by the government.

In-Nazzjon also refers to comments by the Opposition leader, noting that Grech on Sunday warned that the government had progressively distanced itself from the people over the past three legislatures.