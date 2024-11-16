The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Saturday.

Times of Malta leads with news that a fake mailbox led police to uncover a rental scam operated out of a barber shop. Harold Mamo,56, was on Friday accused of money laundering and fraud for allegedly giving third-country nationals fake rental contracts to help them acquire residency in Malta.

The newspaper also how during a Times of Malta interview Prime Minister Robert Abela promising to secure a more suitable venue for future editions of the SiGMA conference after it was revealed that Milan will host the flagship event next year.

The Malta Independent also leads with Mamo being accused of money laundering and fraud for allegedly giving third-country nationals fake rental contracts to help them acquire residency in Malta.

It also reported how Malta tops European Commission’s economic growth forecast for 2025.

In-Nazzjon published statements by Shadow Ministers Graham Bencini and Graziella Galea who said the people are fed up of the government “pigging out”. The PN press conference was held in front of the Tourism Ministry relating to the latest scandal involving Ministers Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri.

L-orizzont also reported the European Commission’s expectations on Malta’s economy to grow at a faster rate this year than it had predicited.