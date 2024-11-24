The following are the main stories in Sunday's newspapers.

The Sunday Times of Malta leads with a warning by former Ukrainian president Petro Poroshenko who said that World War III has already begun, citing North Korean troops fighting alongside Russian forces and a surge of Iranian-made weapons fuelling the assault on his nation.

The newspaper also publishes comments by president of the European Economic and Social Committee’s Employers’ Group Stefano Mallia, who said Malta should enshrine EU membership into the constitution to prevent a future leader taking the country out of the union.

The Malta Independent on Sunday publishes comments by the head of the university's policy department who admitted that while degrees are not everything, formal education remains a "crucial knowledge base".

Separately, the newspaper refers to comments by the Naxxar mayor, who believes that local councils should have an enforcement arm and a greater say in planning applications.

Malta Today leads with an article on how three men charged with drug trafficking following a cocaine bust at Malta Freeport are on the lower rungs of a multi-layered criminal organisation.

The newspaper also reports that, six months after securing 13,000 first-preference votes in the European Parliament election, independent candidate Arnold Cassola described the formation of a new party as an “ongoing process”.

It-Torċa meanwhile claims PN MP Toni Bezzina did not turn up for his public service job some 500 times. It also reports that the government is considering revisiting the land registry process.

Il-Mument dedicates its front page to the Clint Camilleri and Clayton Bartolo scandal and its impact on the PL party.