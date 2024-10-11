The following are the stories that made the front pages of Malta's newspapers on Friday.

The Times of Malta leads with a story on how the government has turned down a freedom of information request asking it to list all of the roads it has claimed to have rebuilt in the past six years.

Transport Minister Chris Bonett told parliament in June that the €700m project to rebuild all of Malta’s roads was almost complete, but in reply to the request, Infrastructure Malta said it would be too much work to list all of the roads on which works have been successfully completed.

The newspaper separately reports on the Planning Authority approving a planning application to lengthen the runway at the Gozo airfield.

The Malta Independent's leading story is a reaction from Moviment Graffitti, which expressed its disgust at news that the government has ordered the PA to revise local plans in St Julian's that could see plans for a controversial redevelopment of Villa Rosa multiply in size.

It also reports on how Malta's EU Commission nominee Glenn Micallef is set to face a grilling next month.

In-Nazzjon's leading story is a reaction from the Nationalist Party about the decision to revise the St Julian's local plan, saying that the government must be transparent about its intentions and adding that it supported a holistic review of the local plan and not just a partial one.

The paper also carried another statement from the PN on its front page, in which the party urged further investment in the mental health sector.

L-Orizzont's main story is reporting on a court judgement that found the newspaper not guilty of defaming a murder victim.

Proceedings had been opened against L-Orizzont by a relative of the deceased, who was killed in 1999, after he felt that the paper's reporting of the court case had defamed the victim.

It also reports on Prime MInister Robert Abela hosting a consultation meeting with members of the Association for Catering Establishment ahead of the budget.