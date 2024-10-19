These are the leading stories in local newspapers this Saturday.

Times of Malta reports that top prison official Svetlana Muscat has been transferred out of Corradino Correctional Facility but will not face criminal charges after she allowed a prisoner, Yorgen Fenech, to meet a businessman in her office.

The newspaper also reports that Malta is spearheading an EU effort to lobby for joint procurement of expensive cancer medications.

The Malta Independent leads with a parliamentary committee decision to transfer land to the Malta Rugby Union and four football clubs. The newspaper also gives prominence to Moviment Graffitti’s warning about a Villa Rosa consultation process, saying there are discrepancies between the consultation proposal and the existing local plan.

L-Orizzont leads with Robert Abela speaking from an EU Migration summit, at which he said he believes solutions to this shared problem can be found. The newspaper also writes that a €30m credit line provided through an EU facility will unlock €86m of value for Maltese SMEs.

In-Nazzjon writes that teachers are quitting their jobs in droves, that a health hub in Paola remains stuck without an opening date and that families in a Marsascala neighbourhood went two days without water supply this week.