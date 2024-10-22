The following are the top stories in Malta's newspapers on Tuesday.

Times of Malta reports that work on the Msida Creek road project will start in early November, despite objections to a flyover. It also reports that a girl, 6, was badly injured while playing in a basketball pitch.

The Malta Independent quotes BirdLife saying the government is defying the European Court by allowing finch trapping. It also reports that Qawra's White Dolphin Hotel is to be replaced by a 144-room hotel.

L-orizzont leads with the Budget proposals of the General Workers' Union, saying they are aimed at bettering the people's living conditions. It also says works are being taken in hand for the regeneration of the Gozo hospital.

In-Nazzjon says the Nationalist Party has introduced an email address where people can submit their ideas for the party's electoral programme. It also says the government is raising the height of the planned Msida flyover after public complaints.